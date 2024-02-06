Tigers for Troops coming to Perryville to help veterans

The Tigers for Troops program through the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St.

The Tigers Troops program will offer free legal consultations to veterans regarding their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA health care.