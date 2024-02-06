Tigers for Troops coming to Perryville to help veterans

The Tigers for Troops program through the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic will be in Perryville from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 15, at the Catalyst Center for Business, 508 N. Main St.
The Tigers Troops program will offer free legal consultations to veterans regarding their U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) disability benefits, discharge upgrades and VA health care.
Since the Veterans Clinic’s inception seven years ago, it has secured more than $14 million in benefits for veterans in Missouri and has helped more than 1,400 veterans.
Veterans may register for an appointment at www.bit.ly/PerryvilleTFT or by calling the Veterans Clinic at (573) 882-7630. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is highly encouraged.