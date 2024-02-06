Cape Girardeau's Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Commission will meet May 24 to set the stage for possible approval of TIF funding to redevelop the long-vacant Esquire Theater.

The meeting, which will be held at noon at the Osage Centre, will mark the first time the 11-member commission has met in nearly three years, city officials said Wednesday.

The mayor, with the consent of the council, appointed six of the members. The Cape Girardeau School District and other taxing jurisdictions appointed the other five members.

Cape Girardeau attorney Al Spradling III chairs the commission. He said the commission's goal is to review any project proposal for redevelopment of the Esquire Theater and determine if it qualifies for such financing as allowed under state law.

As part of the process, the commission will have to hold a public hearing before making any recommendation to the council.

The meeting next week is more of an organizational meeting, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said.

Development services director Alex McElroy said he doesn't know how long the process will take. The meeting schedule, he said, will be up to the commission.

The City Council voted in April to reconvene the TIF Commission and solicit proposals to redevelop the historic structure at 824 Broadway. Council action occurred after developer Cara Naeger proposed renovating the building as a concert venue for local and touring bands.

City officials set a deadline of May 21 for receiving proposals for redeveloping the movie theater. As of Wednesday, the city has received only the single proposal from Naeger, McElroy said.