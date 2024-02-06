Ties & Tennies event to mark opening of SportsPlex

Ties & Tennies, an after-hours social with a twist, will mark the opening of the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex on May 4.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the city's new indoor sports complex, 2526 Jim Drury Way.
The public opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 6.
Men are encouraged to show up in shirt, tie, shorts and tennis shoes. For women, it's comfortable dress tops with shorts or leggings and tennis shoes.
But attendees don't have to dress down, parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said.
The event is designed to raise money for youth sports and recreation scholarships while also showcasing the new facility, she said.
Ties & Tennies will feature heavy hors d'oeuvres by Tractors Classic American Grill, beverages and cash bar, a sound system, lighthearted sports competitions and prizes. There also will be a "Ties & Tennies" fashion show.
"It should be very fun," Thompson said, adding "adults can be kids again" at the event.
People are encouraged to form three-member teams and register for the sports competition. Teams will compete in basketball free throws, volleyball serve and soccer shots.
Admission is $20 a ticket, if purchased by April 28. After that date, the cost will be $25 a ticket, Thompson said.
The first 100 people to register will receive a free, commemorative gift, she said.
For more information, contact the parks and recreation department at (573) 339-6340.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641
Pertinent address:
2526 Jim Drury Way, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
