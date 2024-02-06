Tiara Ross appointed to Southeast Missouri Food Bank board

Tiara Ross has been appointed to the board of directors of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
Ross, who has served as human resources buiness partner at SoutheastHEALTH and other human resource positions since 2012, said working with the food bank is an impactful way to give back to the community.
Ross replaced board member Janey Foust, who had previously served nine years.
