Thursday night shooting involved pellet gun

A shooting incident Thursday night in Cape Girardeau resulted in no real injuries and is said to involve two juveniles and a pellet gun.
At 8:20 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 800 block of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau, on a report of multiple shots fired into a home from a moving vehicle, said Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann Friday morning.
"One juvenile said he was struck in the back by something when he exited the house to see what was happening. Officers responded and were able to determine that the projectiles were pellets fired from a pellet gun," Hann said.
The juvenile who was struck refused medical treatment. Property damage was reported in connection with the event, but no real injury, Hann said.
Officers have information on the juvenile suspected of discharging the pellets. The incident is under investigation.