Thursday night shooting involved pellet gun

"One juvenile said he was struck in the back by something when he exited the house to see what was happening. Officers responded and were able to determine that the projectiles were pellets fired from a pellet gun," Hann said.

The juvenile who was struck refused medical treatment. Property damage was reported in connection with the event, but no real injury, Hann said.

Officers have information on the juvenile suspected of discharging the pellets. The incident is under investigation.