NewsOctober 21, 2022

Thursday morning fire in Sikeston considered arson

SIKESTON, Mo. — A fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a Sikeston apartment complex is being considered arson. At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to a fire at Twin Oaks Apartments at 600 S. New Madrid St...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Firefighters with Sikeston Department of Public Safety work to put out a fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, at Twin Oaks Apartments on South New Madrid Street.
Firefighters with Sikeston Department of Public Safety work to put out a fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, at Twin Oaks Apartments on South New Madrid Street.David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — A fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a Sikeston apartment complex is being considered arson.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to a fire at Twin Oaks Apartments at 600 S. New Madrid St.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with fire and heavy smoke in a 12-unit apartment building, located on the southeast side of the apartment complex.

According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, Sikeston DPS public information officer, the fire appeared to be started by a tenant and spread.

DPS is considering the fire to be arson and one individual is in custody with charges pending.

There were no injuries reported and Rowe said a majority of the fire damage was to a walkway on the second floor of the apartments.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

