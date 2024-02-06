Thursday morning fire in Sikeston considered arson

SIKESTON, Mo. — A fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a Sikeston apartment complex is being considered arson.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to a fire at Twin Oaks Apartments at 600 S. New Madrid St.

Upon arrival, firefighters were met with fire and heavy smoke in a 12-unit apartment building, located on the southeast side of the apartment complex.