Thursday morning fire in Sikeston considered arson

SIKESTON, Mo. — A fire Thursday morning, Oct. 20, in a Sikeston apartment complex is being considered arson.
At approximately 8:45 a.m., firefighters with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety were alerted to a fire at Twin Oaks Apartments at 600 S. New Madrid St.
Upon arrival, firefighters were met with fire and heavy smoke in a 12-unit apartment building, located on the southeast side of the apartment complex.
According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, Sikeston DPS public information officer, the fire appeared to be started by a tenant and spread.
DPS is considering the fire to be arson and one individual is in custody with charges pending.
There were no injuries reported and Rowe said a majority of the fire damage was to a walkway on the second floor of the apartments.
