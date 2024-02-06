Throwing litter on the Cape riverfront

Southeast Missouri State University soccer player Jordan Nelson, right, tosses a littered softball to teammate Esmie Gonzales, left, while volunteering Friday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri State University soccer player Jordan Nelson, right, tosses a littered softball to teammate Esmie Gonzales, left, while volunteering Friday at Riverfront Park in Cape Girardeau. Temperatures ranged in the low-90s during team cleanup, which aimed to beautify the riverfront for arrival of the American Queen steamboat, docking July 27, and the American Duchess, docking July 28. BEN MATTHEWS