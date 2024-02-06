Three virus-related deaths reported in region

Area health officials reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

Scott County officials reported two virus-related deaths, bringing to 109 the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus. Officials with the county health department also reported 70 new viruses cases (59 confirmed and 11 probable) since Friday, bringing to 6,928 (5,961 confirmed and 967 probable) the county's pandemic total number of cases. As of Wednesday, there were 206 known active virus cases in the county.

Stoddard County, Missouri, health officials reported one new virus-related death and 12 new cases, for a total of 5,100 for the pandemic. To date, 100 county residents have died because of the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 42 known active cases in the county.