October 21, 2021
Three virus-related deaths reported in region
Area health officials reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday. Scott County officials reported two virus-related deaths, bringing to 109 the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus. Officials with the county health department also reported 70 new viruses cases (59 confirmed and 11 probable) since Friday, bringing to 6,928 (5,961 confirmed and 967 probable) the county's pandemic total number of cases. ...
Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
story image illustation
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center

Area health officials reported three new COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

Scott County officials reported two virus-related deaths, bringing to 109 the total number of county residents who have died because of the virus. Officials with the county health department also reported 70 new viruses cases (59 confirmed and 11 probable) since Friday, bringing to 6,928 (5,961 confirmed and 967 probable) the county's pandemic total number of cases. As of Wednesday, there were 206 known active virus cases in the county.

Stoddard County, Missouri, health officials reported one new virus-related death and 12 new cases, for a total of 5,100 for the pandemic. To date, 100 county residents have died because of the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 42 known active cases in the county.

Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 188 new virus cases (132 confirmed and 56 probable) since the county's last update, pushing the county's total to 13,041, as of Wednesday. There were 186 known virus cases in the county Wednesday, and thus far, 153 county residents have died because of the virus.

Health officials in Bollinger County, Missouri, had not updated their virus statistics Wednesday.

On the campus of Southeast Missouri State University on Wednesday, there were three known active virus cases (two students and one employee), down from five the previous day. No one was in on-campus isolation/quarantine. For the pandemic, there have been 257 known virus cases on campus (227 students and 30 employees).

