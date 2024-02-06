Three virus-related deaths, nearly 200 new cases reported

Three additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the region Wednesday, and counties are reporting dozens of new cases each day.

Two of the deaths were in Cape Girardeau County, and one was in Scott County.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials reported 45 new cases Tuesday and 36 Wednesday, pushing the county’s total number of virus cases to 1,988. To date, 1,454 county residents have recovered from the disease associated with coronavirus, and 28 deaths have been attributed to it. As of Wednesday, there were 506 active cases in the county. Of the new cases, 56 were in Cape Girardeau, seven were in Jackson and 18 were elsewhere in the county. Thirty-three county residents were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 38 new cases as of Wednesday, pushing its total case count to 259 (239 students and 20 employees). One hundred thirty of those cases are active, and 45 people are in on-campus quarantine/isolation.