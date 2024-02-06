Three vie for seat on Cape Girardeau School Board

Langston: “I think it’s important for voters to know why candidates are running for office. In November, my seventh-grade daughter was assaulted at CJHS by a male classmate with a knife. When we found out that the superintendent planned to use a loophole in the law to shorten the boy’s suspension from 180 days to only 22, I went to the school board for help. My emails went unanswered. So, I spoke at the next board meeting. The board didn’t even acknowledge that I’d spoken. Afterward, I was contacted by several other parents, and a few teachers, with similar stories. I realized that this was much more common than I’d hoped. I decided to be part of the solution and run for school board. ... I believe that children live up to our expectations of them. As a mom of five, I know that many children push boundaries. We must provide students with clear boundaries and consistent discipline. Violent students who pose a threat to school safety must be dealt with accordingly, following all district policies and federal and state laws. Those violent students should be offered intervention and services which assist in improving those behaviors, allowing them to re-enter the school building without posing a further threat to school safety. The safety of our students and staff should be our top priority.”

What are the most important expansion needs at this time?

Langston: “Our superintendent met with Gov. [Mike] Parson last week about an opportunity for the district to partner with the state to expand workforce development programs. Our Career and Technology Center should explore this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to expand the facility and offer more and better programs to students and adults looking for career training.”

Welker: “With the assessment of current educational, occupational and community demands, it is important that we expand opportunities and provide accessible pathways for students to achieve their goals. Cape Girardeau is fortunate to have access to the [Cape College Center]/CTC and Southeast Missouri State University all within close proximity. Each of these entities have the ability to work together to provide opportunities to meet the demands of our community which otherwise may be unobtainable for many aspiring students. It is important for our system to evolve to enable us to provide the tools and affordable pathways for younger generations to succeed.”

Ware: “Access to programs that will help each of our students, most definitely our high school students. I love the Career and Technology Center and the students having access to that. It is my desire also to educate and provide our students the tools they need to stay in our community.”

What should the role of the school board be in regard to district management?

Ware: “We don’t go in and get our hands all into what is going on. We do what our responsibility is — the developent of policies, rules and regulations.”

Welker: “The board is responsible for the development of policies, rules and regulations to serve as guidelines for the general management and administrative actions of the district. The board controls all aspects of the operations of the district within the limits of the law only when acting as a whole. The board is responsible for employing a superintendent to serve as the chief executive officer of the district to carry out its policies, and shall be held accountable. Another key responsibility of the board is to adopt the annual budget to provide financial basis for personnel, facilities, materials and equipment to enable the district to carry out its educational program.”

Langston: “The school board is a team of individuals who volunteer their time for the betterment of the district. School boards have many roles and responsibilities including creating and evaluating the goals of the district. Our board should establish and approve rules with student success at the forefront. It is the school board’s responsibility to be a good steward of taxpayer money. The board has an obligation to make sure that each child gets the best possible education for the tax dollars spent. Day-to-day operations are delegated to the superintendent.”

Is there a funding issue you would push to change within the district (salaries, facilities, programs, etc.)?

Langston: “Our district is experiencing difficulty in finding qualified teachers, support staff and substitute teachers. Salaries are a powerful tool to both recruit and retain the best teachers in the area. Currently the average teacher salary in our district is over 15% lower than the state average, while administration salaries are 2% lower. To ensure student success, we need to make supporting our teachers a higher priority.”

Ware: “I have already spoken time and time again with different ones in the administrative department — salaries. Salaries are very important to me for faculty, for staff, most definitely for our teacher’s aides and our substitutes. We need them. They are very important.

Welker: “I believe that it is very important to continue the district’s initiative to provide increasingly competitive pay and benefits packages for its employees. The Cape School District has proven its dedication to ensuring that district staff receives compensation that exceeds neighboring districts. This has enhanced the district’s ability to attract new quality teachers and retain the existing staff. The district is also dedicated to improving facilities and will continue to investing in tools that are needed to enrich our students’ education and prepare them for their further education and career pathways.”