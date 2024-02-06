Three suspects charged in shooting at The River

Marquelis J. Andrews was charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, six counts of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful use of a weapon. No photo of Marquelis J. Andrews was provided.

Myron L. Andrews was charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Anderson was charged with one count of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, five counts of second-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Marquelis J. Andrews and Anderson remain at large, according to the release, and Myron L. Andrews is in custody at the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

Following the shooting, the City of Cape Girardeau delivered a letter dated Jan. 29 that would revoke the liquor license from The River, also known as River Valley Banquet Center, 631 S. Sprigg St. The business has filed an appeal to the decision, which will be reviewed by the city’s Liquor License Review Board.