Three suffer minor injuries in accident

Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.
According to patrolman Will Sammut, at approximately 3:53 p.m., one vehicle heading nort failed to yield when turning left into Ford and Sons Funeral Home near the intersection of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road, and was struck by another vehicle.
