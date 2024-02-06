Three Springfield men plead guilty in Capitol breach

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Three southwestern Missouri men pleaded guilty Thursday to federal misdemeanors for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
The Kansas City Star reports that 45-year-old Zachary Martin and two brothers, 44-year-old Michael Quick and 49-year-old Stephen Quick, each could face up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine at sentencing on March 17. They also must pay $500 each in restitution for damage to the Capitol building. All three men are from Springfield.
All told, eight of 17 Missourians charged in the Capitol riot have entered guilty pleas.
Court documents say the FBI became aware of Martin's involvement after learning he live-streamed a video of himself on Facebook from inside the Capitol building. The Quick brothers told the FBI they had attended the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally and later entered the Capitol building.
Court documents show that Stephen Quick told the FBI that "a change came over the crowd" as it neared the Capitol and that he felt "ashamed" about entering the building.
