Three shot in Cape; investigation ongoing

The release did not indicate the genders of the victims or where the victims had been struck.

The three were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, though the location of the hospital was not included in the release. The 28-year-old was in stable condition in a local hospital, while the juvenile was in stable condition in a St. Louis hospital.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is investigating leads pertaining to the case.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the squad or Cape Girardeau Police Department — (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.