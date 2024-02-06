All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 13, 2021

Three shot in Cape; investigation ongoing

Three people were shot late Saturday night in Cape Girardeau. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Frederick and Olive streets just before midnight Saturday night. At the scene, they located shell casings and, upon further investigation, located the victims inside a vehicle...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Three people were shot late Saturday night in Cape Girardeau.

A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Frederick and Olive streets just before midnight Saturday night. At the scene, they located shell casings and, upon further investigation, located the victims inside a vehicle.

Police identified the victims as a 28-year-old from Cape Girardeau, a Cape Girardeau juvenile and a 19-year-old from Cape Girardeau.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release did not indicate the genders of the victims or where the victims had been struck.

The three were taken to hospitals for medical treatment. The 19-year-old was in critical condition, though the location of the hospital was not included in the release. The 28-year-old was in stable condition in a local hospital, while the juvenile was in stable condition in a St. Louis hospital.

The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated and is investigating leads pertaining to the case.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the squad or Cape Girardeau Police Department — (573) 339-6621; anonymous call line, (573) 339-6313; or text CAPEPD to 847411.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy