Cape Girardeau County voters filling out a Republican ballot in the primary Aug. 2 will get the chance to decide who the next circuit clerk for the county will be.
Charleen Biester, Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler will square off for the office; no candidates for other parties have registered for the race.
Biester is the incumbent running for her second term as circuit clerk. Biester worked 19 years as a deputy circuit clerk.
Schuessler is currently a supervisor in the clerk's office. She had worked in the office for the past eight years.
Leimbach graduated from Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy in 2013. Since then, he has worked as a deputy at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.
Biester: The position is challenging and complex, Biester said. She said the office requires a lot of knowledge and experience to run smoothly. Biester said her experience in the office means she has the skill and knowledge to lead it forward. The current clerk said it has been an honor to hold the position.
"I promise to continue to do my very best for the citizens of Cape Girardeau County, to maintain the integrity of the office and to provide the same helpful, knowledgeable, friendly service this office is known for," Biester said.
Schuessler: Schuessler said she's not a person who likes to sit on the sidelines and complain, but wants to take action to make improvements. She said her experience as a team player and in the department will help her handle the challenges that come with the office and she is always trying to learn and educate others.
"In addition to my experience and personal qualities, I have a passion for the success of the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk's Office. A passion that provides the necessary means for each of our clerks to function in their position to the best of their ability to assist the citizens of Cape Girardeau County while maintaining the rules and procedures of the court," Schuessler said.
Leimbach: "I will take my knowledge of the judicial system from my time in law enforcement to the clerical side and use my leadership abilities and my service (to) this community to serve Cape Girardeau County as your circuit clerk," Leimbach said.
Biester: She has made several positive changes since reaching office, Biester said. She implemented a jury management program, requested and added an additional principal clerk, and helped with the transition from two courthouses to the new courthouse in Jackson.
Biester said she is working on implementing a mobile file system that will save space and bring criminal records over from the old courthouse to the new courthouse.
"I will continue to seek out programs and adopt processes designed to improve customer service, workflow, ensure accuracy in the court record, and to protect the monies of the court," Biester said.
Schuessler: A chief focus will be improving communication, Schuessler said. The clerk's office works closely with numerous organizations, she said, and she wants to make sure the clerks have the tools and knowledge necessary to communicate effectively.
Schuessler said she has already been recognized as a leader in her current role and wants to bring that leadership to the office.
"Leadership is so much more than being the boss of an office. A boss says 'GO!', a leader says 'Let's Go!'" Schuessler said.
Leimbach: If elected, Leimbach said he wants to put a program in place to recognize employees for their work and create a positive environment. He also said he wants to "streamline communication between all the clerks."
"I will also create job descriptions and detailed training materials so that all clerks can effectively do their job," Leimbach said.
Biester: Biester said she implemented e-Warrants in 2021, which allowed the state Highway Patrol to process warrants issued or recalled electronically. The system eliminates delays and manual entry and increases safety, Biester said.
Biester said a priority for her, if elected to another term, would be working to upgrade the audio and the video quality in the courtroom. She said updates are available even though the technology was newly installed in 2020.
Schuessler: She wants to implement a court information display system in the courthouse lobby to provide the public with real-time court proceedings. She wants a similar display in the clerk's office to keep the clerks connected.
Schuessler wants to fix what she said are audio issues that have made it difficult to get complete records of court proceedings.
"A clear and concise audio copy of the court hearing is imperative to rely upon when needed for appeals, transcripts, judgments and so on," Schuessler said.
If elected, she said she wants to teach clerks to use new technology so they can communicate with lawyers and citizens so everyone is made aware of the information.
Leimbach: "There is new and up to date technology already at the new Justice Center not being utilized to its full potential. I will ensure that we are using resources available and train accordingly," Leimbach said.
