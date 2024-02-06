Cape Girardeau County voters filling out a Republican ballot in the primary Aug. 2 will get the chance to decide who the next circuit clerk for the county will be.

Charleen Biester, Daniel Leimbach and Ashley Schuessler will square off for the office; no candidates for other parties have registered for the race.

The Candidates

Charleen Biester

Biester is the incumbent running for her second term as circuit clerk. Biester worked 19 years as a deputy circuit clerk.

Ashley Schuessler

Schuessler is currently a supervisor in the clerk's office. She had worked in the office for the past eight years.

Daniel Leimbach

Leimbach graduated from Southeast Missouri Law Enforcement Academy in 2013. Since then, he has worked as a deputy at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office.

Why do you want to be circuit clerk?

Biester: The position is challenging and complex, Biester said. She said the office requires a lot of knowledge and experience to run smoothly. Biester said her experience in the office means she has the skill and knowledge to lead it forward. The current clerk said it has been an honor to hold the position.

"I promise to continue to do my very best for the citizens of Cape Girardeau County, to maintain the integrity of the office and to provide the same helpful, knowledgeable, friendly service this office is known for," Biester said.

Schuessler: Schuessler said she's not a person who likes to sit on the sidelines and complain, but wants to take action to make improvements. She said her experience as a team player and in the department will help her handle the challenges that come with the office and she is always trying to learn and educate others.

"In addition to my experience and personal qualities, I have a passion for the success of the Cape Girardeau County Circuit Clerk's Office. A passion that provides the necessary means for each of our clerks to function in their position to the best of their ability to assist the citizens of Cape Girardeau County while maintaining the rules and procedures of the court," Schuessler said.

Leimbach: "I will take my knowledge of the judicial system from my time in law enforcement to the clerical side and use my leadership abilities and my service (to) this community to serve Cape Girardeau County as your circuit clerk," Leimbach said.