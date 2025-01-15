Three Rivers College student found dead in dorm room

POPLAR BLUFF — The body of a student and cheerleader was found over the weekend on the campus of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.
The student's identity has not been released to the general public, as the death is under investigation.
Butler County Coroner Jim Akers said there is no suspicion of foul play or mistreatment. He also said that any contagious disease possibility has been ruled out as well.
“An autopsy has been performed,” Akers said. “Results are pending toxicology and histology.”
Akers went on to confirm the date of death as being Saturday, Jan. 11. The location of death was reportedly the student’s dorm room.
A message was shared via social media by TRC students.
“In an effort to keep you informed, I am saddened to share with you that a member of the cheer team passed away yesterday in her dorm room,” the message said. “She was discovered by housing personnel, who immediately called emergency services. The initial investigation by the coroner showed no signs of foul play and the incident is being investigated as a natural death.”
The college issued a news release to media outlets Monday afternoon Jan. 13.
“Out of respect for the student and their loved ones, no personal information is being released at this time,” the release said. “All classes have been canceled for Monday, and counseling services will be available for students, housing residents, and College team members for the foreseeable future.
“Our hearts are broken for the family, loved ones, friends, team members, and fellow students,” Three Rivers president Wesley Payne said. “We are supporting the family in every way we can during this difficult time.”
