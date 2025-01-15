Three Rivers College student found dead in dorm room

POPLAR BLUFF — The body of a student and cheerleader was found over the weekend on the campus of Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff.

The student's identity has not been released to the general public, as the death is under investigation.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers said there is no suspicion of foul play or mistreatment. He also said that any contagious disease possibility has been ruled out as well.

“An autopsy has been performed,” Akers said. “Results are pending toxicology and histology.”

Akers went on to confirm the date of death as being Saturday, Jan. 11. The location of death was reportedly the student’s dorm room.