NewsDecember 10, 2022

Three reported dead in Butler County incident

Law enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies. Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the wellbeing of those in a residence in that block...

Dexter Statesman
Authorities from several Southeast Missouri law enforcement agencies responded to a scene where they said three people died of gunshot wounds
Dexter Statesman

Law enforcement officials said they believe a man shot and killed his father and brother Thursday afternoon in rural Butler County, Missouri, before being shot and killed by responding deputies.

Butler County sheriff's department was called shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Highway AA, according to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs. Concerns were also raised by neighbors about the wellbeing of those in a residence in that block.

Law enforcement allegedly was confronted upon arrival by an armed subject, identified Thursday evening by the State Highway Patrol as Justin A. Morgan, 45. Deputies engaged the armed suspect, fatally shooting him, Dobbs said.

Further investigation revealed two deceased subjects inside the home, who were the victims of apparent gunshots, law enforcement reported. The victims were identified by the MSHP as Norman G. Morgan, 76, and Timothy A. Morgan, 47.

Norman Morgan was the father of Timothy and Justin Morgan, according to MSHP.

The scene was secured and the investigation was turned over to the MSHP Division of Drug and Crime Control.

Other Missouri agencies assisting included Stoddard County law enforcement, Poplar Bluff police and Butler County coroner.

Poplar Bluff officers assisted Butler County deputies Thursday afternoon with routine calls at this time, according to information from the scene.

Staff reporting by Barbara Ann Horton, Misty DeJournett and Donna Farley.

