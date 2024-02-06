Three projects cited for proposed use tax

A planned ballot measure to impose a use tax -- that is, a sales tax on out-of-state purchases brought in -- in Jackson goes up for vote in April, and city leaders plan to outline ways revenue would be used to benefit Jackson, among other action at Wednesday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.
Mayor Dwain Hahs said three major priorities were identified through the community survey conducted in 2017: curbside recycling initial startup, a new city pool or aquatic center and street lighting on East Jackson Boulevard between Walmart and Buchheit stores.
Hahs noted the use tax would be a permanent tax, but said it's important residents have an understanding of what the city will do with funds collected.
"We can't see too far, but we could address some priorities we can't today with the present revenue stream as it is," Hahs said.
As to the curbside recycling, Hahs said as a city, the policy is, if a resident uses a utility, the resident pays for that usage.
The use-tax revenue would cover startup costs, such as buying a truck to pick up the recycling, bins, that sort of thing, Hahs said.
The city would then move to a monthly fee if citizens want the curbside recycling service, Hahs said.
As to a new pool or aquatic center, Hahs said it's important before moving forward that the city understand the scope of the city's and the school district's needs for the project. Then, he said, the city can develop what the pool would look like, and from there, determine how much funding would be needed -- not only initially, but for operational costs.
"We have a 40-year-old pool," Hahs said. "We need a new pool."
The lighting on East Main Street has been on the project list for a long time, Hahs said, and there is a high level of interest in seeing this project through.
"We have a design complete, and in fact, MoDOT (the Missouri Department of Transportation) has a cost-share program the governor has been talking about. We certainly would be highly interested," Hahs said.
Those three projects were the top three, Hahs said, but he encouraged the aldermen to give feedback on suggestions of other projects, especially as they talk to their constituents.
Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing, which is handling the education outreach campaign, said the campaign will include a video, presentations to civic groups and information mailed to city residents. Thomas said city employees will also be updated with the most recent information to help answer questions.
