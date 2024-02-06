Three projects cited for proposed use tax

A planned ballot measure to impose a use tax -- that is, a sales tax on out-of-state purchases brought in -- in Jackson goes up for vote in April, and city leaders plan to outline ways revenue would be used to benefit Jackson, among other action at Wednesday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said three major priorities were identified through the community survey conducted in 2017: curbside recycling initial startup, a new city pool or aquatic center and street lighting on East Jackson Boulevard between Walmart and Buchheit stores.

Hahs noted the use tax would be a permanent tax, but said it's important residents have an understanding of what the city will do with funds collected.

"We can't see too far, but we could address some priorities we can't today with the present revenue stream as it is," Hahs said.

As to the curbside recycling, Hahs said as a city, the policy is, if a resident uses a utility, the resident pays for that usage.

The use-tax revenue would cover startup costs, such as buying a truck to pick up the recycling, bins, that sort of thing, Hahs said.

The city would then move to a monthly fee if citizens want the curbside recycling service, Hahs said.