NewsJanuary 24, 2019

Three projects cited for proposed use tax

A planned ballot measure to impose a use tax -- that is, a sales tax on out-of-state purchases brought in -- in Jackson goes up for vote in April, and city leaders plan to outline ways revenue would be used to benefit Jackson, among other action at Wednesday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Walter Marshall of Jackson drops off recyclables Wednesday at the Jackson Recycling Center. Marshall said he makes a trip to the center every three or four weeks. A use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot could help fund the startup of curbside recycling for residents.
Walter Marshall of Jackson drops off recyclables Wednesday at the Jackson Recycling Center. Marshall said he makes a trip to the center every three or four weeks. A use-tax measure on the April 2 ballot could help fund the startup of curbside recycling for residents.Jacob Wiegand

A planned ballot measure to impose a use tax -- that is, a sales tax on out-of-state purchases brought in -- in Jackson goes up for vote in April, and city leaders plan to outline ways revenue would be used to benefit Jackson, among other action at Wednesday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting.

Mayor Dwain Hahs said three major priorities were identified through the community survey conducted in 2017: curbside recycling initial startup, a new city pool or aquatic center and street lighting on East Jackson Boulevard between Walmart and Buchheit stores.

Hahs noted the use tax would be a permanent tax, but said it's important residents have an understanding of what the city will do with funds collected.

"We can't see too far, but we could address some priorities we can't today with the present revenue stream as it is," Hahs said.

As to the curbside recycling, Hahs said as a city, the policy is, if a resident uses a utility, the resident pays for that usage.

The use-tax revenue would cover startup costs, such as buying a truck to pick up the recycling, bins, that sort of thing, Hahs said.

The city would then move to a monthly fee if citizens want the curbside recycling service, Hahs said.

As to a new pool or aquatic center, Hahs said it's important before moving forward that the city understand the scope of the city's and the school district's needs for the project. Then, he said, the city can develop what the pool would look like, and from there, determine how much funding would be needed -- not only initially, but for operational costs.

"We have a 40-year-old pool," Hahs said. "We need a new pool."

The lighting on East Main Street has been on the project list for a long time, Hahs said, and there is a high level of interest in seeing this project through.

"We have a design complete, and in fact, MoDOT (the Missouri Department of Transportation) has a cost-share program the governor has been talking about. We certainly would be highly interested," Hahs said.

Those three projects were the top three, Hahs said, but he encouraged the aldermen to give feedback on suggestions of other projects, especially as they talk to their constituents.

Dana Thomas, owner of BOLD Marketing, which is handling the education outreach campaign, said the campaign will include a video, presentations to civic groups and information mailed to city residents. Thomas said city employees will also be updated with the most recent information to help answer questions.

In other action:

  • Patrick Bonnot, loss control director for Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA), presented the Jackson Police Department with a $3,000 grant toward purchase of a vehicle camera. Bonnot also presented a certificate recognizing the department for earning 100 percent in online training required by MIRMA in 2017.
  • Bonds to fund the second phase of an $11.5 million bond issue approved by voters in August 2015, were approved for purchase. The $11.5 million bond issue was the first water-improvement bond issue to pass since 1997 and will include the construction of a well and water tower, as well as improved pump equipment and upgraded piping around the city, according to previous reporting.
  • Two public hearings were set for 6 p.m. Feb. 20, ahead of the regularly scheduled board-of-aldermen meeting: a special use permit for a service and education facility for individuals with disabilities at 2245 Old Toll Road and another special-use permit for a parking lot to serve the under-construction Justice Center, at 211 N. Missouri St. and 207 Cherry St.
  • During the regular meeting, in a non-agenda discussion, Alderman Joe Bob Baker suggested the city look into adopting a property maintenance code. That code, which would be an addition to the city's existing codes from the International Code Council, would strengthen the city's ability to address dangerous or unsightly property, said building superintendent Janet Sanders.
  • The city cemetery will need to be re-platted, said Sanders, because a swath of unsold plots abuts the site of the city's planned police station. Sanders said according to the city's records, no one is buried in the plots, but "since this is very sensitive property, we want to take every precaution." Sanders said she will be in contact with the state historic preservation office as well.
