All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 30, 2021

Three people receive reward payments from FBI for helping identify arsonist

Three individuals who helped identify a man accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center have received award payments from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release from the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the division offered a reward of up to $5,000 on April 24, 2020, for information leading to the arrest of a man seen in surveillance video footage setting fire to the Islamic center. ...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau is seen after fire damaged the building Friday, April 24, 2020, at 298 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.
Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com The Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau is seen after fire damaged the building Friday, April 24, 2020, at 298 N. West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand ~ jwiegand@semissourian.com

Three individuals who helped identify a man accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center have received award payments from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to a news release from the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the division offered a reward of up to $5,000 on April 24, 2020, for information leading to the arrest of a man seen in surveillance video footage setting fire to the Islamic center. Following a tip from three individuals, law enforcement officers were able to identify Nicholas Proffitt -- who was indicted by a grand jury May 12, on arson and hate crime charges -- as the suspect.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn commended the three award recipients for doing the right thing.

"These three individuals represent the best of what happens when the community works with law enforcement," Quinn stated in the release. "Their actions serve as an inspiration and a reminder that good can conquer evil with the help of a courageous community."

The Cape Girardeau Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Missouri Division of Fire Safety contributed to the investigation.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy