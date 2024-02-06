Three individuals who helped identify a man accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center have received award payments from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to a news release from the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the division offered a reward of up to $5,000 on April 24, 2020, for information leading to the arrest of a man seen in surveillance video footage setting fire to the Islamic center. Following a tip from three individuals, law enforcement officers were able to identify Nicholas Proffitt -- who was indicted by a grand jury May 12, on arson and hate crime charges -- as the suspect.