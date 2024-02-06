Three individuals who helped identify a man accused of setting fire to the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center have received award payments from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to a news release from the St. Louis Division of the FBI, the division offered a reward of up to $5,000 on April 24, 2020, for information leading to the arrest of a man seen in surveillance video footage setting fire to the Islamic center. Following a tip from three individuals, law enforcement officers were able to identify Nicholas Proffitt -- who was indicted by a grand jury May 12, on arson and hate crime charges -- as the suspect.
Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn commended the three award recipients for doing the right thing.
"These three individuals represent the best of what happens when the community works with law enforcement," Quinn stated in the release. "Their actions serve as an inspiration and a reminder that good can conquer evil with the help of a courageous community."
The Cape Girardeau Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Missouri Division of Fire Safety contributed to the investigation.
