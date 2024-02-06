All sections
NewsAugust 3, 2017

Three people injured at Route W and LaSalle Avenue

First responders from the East County and Cape Girardeau fire departments work a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on Route W at the LaSalle Avenue intersection north of Cape Girardeau.

First responders from the East County and Cape Girardeau fire departments work a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on Route W at the LaSalle Avenue intersection north of Cape Girardeau. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this 2014 Hyundai Accent was northbound on Route W, turning left onto LaSalle when it was struck by a southbound 2013 Ford F-350 pickup. The driver of the car, Madison R. McAlister of Chaffee, Missouri, and his passenger, Maraina E. Woods of Jackson, were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup, Teddy T. Guffey of Jackson, was transported with minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts.
First responders from the East County and Cape Girardeau fire departments work a two-vehicle accident Wednesday on Route W at the LaSalle Avenue intersection north of Cape Girardeau. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, this 2014 Hyundai Accent was northbound on Route W, turning left onto LaSalle when it was struck by a southbound 2013 Ford F-350 pickup. The driver of the car, Madison R. McAlister of Chaffee, Missouri, and his passenger, Maraina E. Woods of Jackson, were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center with serious injuries. The driver of the pickup, Teddy T. Guffey of Jackson, was transported with minor injuries. All were wearing seat belts.Fred Lynch ~ Southeast Missourian
