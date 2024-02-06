All sections
NewsMay 9, 2020

Three new coronavirus cases in Union County, Illinois; new cases also reported in Stoddard, Scott counties

COVID-19 cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by three Saturday. Illinois state health department reported 62 cases in the county. One person has died in the county from the virus. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website pegged Stoddard County cases at 29, up from 24 the last time the county’s health center reported virus cases...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Centers for Disease Control

COVID-19 cases in Union County, Illinois, grew by three Saturday.

Illinois state health department reported 62 cases in the county. One person has died in the county from the virus.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website pegged Stoddard County cases at 29, up from 24 the last time the county’s health center reported virus cases.

The state department also noted one additional case in Scott County, pushing its total to 79. Five people have died from the virus in Scott County.

No new cases were reported Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Perry or Bollinger counties in Missouri or Alexander County, Illinois.

Cape Girardeau Public Health Center officials continued Saturday to accept volunteers for an antibody study. Individuals wanting to participate must complete an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GJQFKBD.&#8232;

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here.

