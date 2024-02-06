All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2022
Three more Century Farms recognized in Cape Girardeau County
Since the inception of the Missouri Century Farms program in 1976, 144 farms have been recognized in Cape Girardeau County for being owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. Other requirements necessary for the honor are the present farm must consist of no fewer than 40 acres of the original and the business of farming must make a financial contribution to overall farmstead income...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A map of Founding Farms, farms that have been in the same family continuously since 1821 -- the year Missouri became a state -- or earlier. Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau County has been given a Founding Farms designation.
A map of Founding Farms, farms that have been in the same family continuously since 1821 -- the year Missouri became a state -- or earlier. Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau County has been given a Founding Farms designation.University of Missouri Extension website

Since the inception of the Missouri Century Farms program in 1976, 144 farms have been recognized in Cape Girardeau County for being owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years.

Other requirements necessary for the honor are the present farm must consist of no fewer than 40 acres of the original and the business of farming must make a financial contribution to overall farmstead income.

The information was included in a 14-page 2021 annual report presented by the University of Missouri Extension's Genevieve Mendoza to the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday.

Mendoza said three farms in the county are the newest to make the century list.

  • Rohde Farm, Jim and Debbie Rohde of Friedheim.
  • Heise-Vines Farm, Bob and Joyce (Heise) Vines of Cape Girardeau.
  • Hitt Farm LLC, Frances Hitt and Verna Lancaster of Cape Girardeau.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

More information may be found on the website www.extension.missouri.edu/programs/century-farms.

Another designation

Oliver Farms in Cape Girardeau has been recognized in the Missouri Extension report as being one of the Show Me State's Founding Farms, established in 1819, two years before Missouri gained statehood.

Current owners of the farmstead are Oliver Kuhnmuench, Barbara C. Oliver, David Oliver Jr. and Anne Bearden Oliver.

"As part of the Century Farm program in 2021, [the Extension] recognized a special category of 30 Founding Farms — Century Farms that have been in the same family continuously since 1821 or earlier," according to the website.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy