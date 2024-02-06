Three more Century Farms recognized in Cape Girardeau County

Since the inception of the Missouri Century Farms program in 1976, 144 farms have been recognized in Cape Girardeau County for being owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years.

Other requirements necessary for the honor are the present farm must consist of no fewer than 40 acres of the original and the business of farming must make a financial contribution to overall farmstead income.

The information was included in a 14-page 2021 annual report presented by the University of Missouri Extension's Genevieve Mendoza to the Cape Girardeau County Commission on Monday.

Mendoza said three farms in the county are the newest to make the century list.