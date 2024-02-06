Three local run/walk races set for this weekend

Put on your running shoes and even a Halloween costume because three local walk/run events are happening this Saturday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

Monster Mash Dash

The fourth annual â€‹â€‹Monster Mash Dash 5K for KRCU Public Radio is returning to Southeast Missouri State University's campus, Halloween costumes optional. The event will raise money for the Public radio station, which runs off of donations.

The race will begin and end at KRCU, in the Serena Building on Southeast's campus. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. To register ahead or for more information, visit the event's page at krcu.org or call (573) 651-5070.

Pink Out

Not too far from campus, the Pink Out for Cancer will occur for the first time at Capaha Park, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.. Living Branch Ministries will host the breast-cancer awareness walk that will span four laps of the Capaha Park pond.

The event will also include survivor recognition, raffles and food from True-Que and Rufus Redhots.