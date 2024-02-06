Three local run/walk races set for this weekend

Put on your running shoes and even a Halloween costume because three local walk/run events are happening this Saturday in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
The fourth annual â€‹â€‹Monster Mash Dash 5K for KRCU Public Radio is returning to Southeast Missouri State University's campus, Halloween costumes optional. The event will raise money for the Public radio station, which runs off of donations.
The race will begin and end at KRCU, in the Serena Building on Southeast's campus. Registration will start at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. To register ahead or for more information, visit the event's page at krcu.org or call (573) 651-5070.
Not too far from campus, the Pink Out for Cancer will occur for the first time at Capaha Park, with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m.. Living Branch Ministries will host the breast-cancer awareness walk that will span four laps of the Capaha Park pond.
The event will also include survivor recognition, raffles and food from True-Que and Rufus Redhots.
Torsha Sparks, event coordinator for Living Branch, said the ministry wanted to host the walk to bring awareness to breast cancer. The proceeds will go to a local breast-cancer clinic and the children's department at the church.
For more information on tickets and to register groups, contact Sparks at (573) 837-8938 or torsha8080@yahoo.com.
In Jackson, the sixth annual Coach Webber Memorial 5K Fun Run/Walk will commence at 9 a.m. and take place at the Jackson High School football field.
The event raises money for the Coach Webber Scholarship Fund. According to www.coachwebber.com, selected graduating Jackson seniors who are "promising young athlete-students with stellar character and financial need" receive the scholarship every year.
The scholarship fund honors the memory of Paul Webber Jr., who taught and coached multiple generations of Jackson High School students for more than 20 years.
Interested participants may register online on www.runreg.com under the race title "6th Annual Coach Webber Memorial 5K Fun Run/Walk."
