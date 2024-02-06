Three killed in Scott County fire

PERKINS, Mo. -- Two adults and a child died following a house fire early Wednesday in Scott County.
According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Perkins fire crews and Scott County sheriff's deputies responded to a structure fire at 20 First St. at 5:33 a.m. Wednesday in Perkins. Scott County deputies requested the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office respond to the incident when it was discovered people may be inside the residence.
Homeowner Leon Phillips, 43, along with his friend Jacquelyn Greenway, 40, and her son Caden Shelton, 10, were killed in the fire.
The three victims were located in the northern most room of the residence. The initial cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the fatalities aren't considered suspicious.
The house was a total loss. In addition to the Perkins Fire Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, Advance, Delta and Oran fire departments provided mutual aid.
The Standard Democrat assisted with this story.
