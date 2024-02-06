Three killed in Scott County fire

Homeowner Leon Phillips, 43, along with his friend Jacquelyn Greenway, 40, and her son Caden Shelton, 10, were killed in the fire.

The three victims were located in the northern most room of the residence. The initial cause of the fire remains undetermined, however, the circumstances surrounding the fire and the fatalities aren't considered suspicious.

The house was a total loss. In addition to the Perkins Fire Department, the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office, Advance, Delta and Oran fire departments provided mutual aid.

The Standard Democrat assisted with this story.