All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 8, 2021

Three injured on ice while watching firefighters battle blaze

No one was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, but three people watching the fire were treated for injuries they sustained from falling on ice. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to 1076 Linden St. with four fire engines and a ladder truck, according to an incident report by battalion chief Dustin Koerber...

Southeast Missourian

No one was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, but three people watching the fire were treated for injuries they sustained from falling on ice.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to 1076 Linden St. with four fire engines and a ladder truck, according to an incident report by battalion chief Dustin Koerber.

When firefighters arrived, they observed moderate smoke venting from front windows and the roof line, and fire was seen in the front room of the building, the report stated. No tenants were in the structure, and the fire was contained to one unit in about 12 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour to remove debris and check for hidden fires.

One animal was found dead inside the apartment, according to Koerber.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One of injured people was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle and two were treated on the scene, according to the report.

"The Cape Girardeau Fire Department would like to remind people to please use caution when watching us operate at any incident," Koerber said in the report. "Incidents that become more complex due to bystanders and onlookers directly impact our effectiveness at the original incident. This includes an ever increasing number of drivers recording us on cell phones while driving past. CGFD asks that you help us ensure everyone's safety, including our own."

The fire was likely caused by improperly disposed of smoking materials, the report stated. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

Mutual aid was provided by the Jackson, Scott City, East County and Gordonville fire departments, who each provided on fire engines.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis and Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147...
NewsOct. 27
Uncover the eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted...
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for communit...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck steers ship while awaiting new department leader
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to River Campus
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy