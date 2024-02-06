Three injured on ice while watching firefighters battle blaze

No one was hurt in an apartment fire Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, but three people watching the fire were treated for injuries they sustained from falling on ice.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded just after 5 p.m. to 1076 Linden St. with four fire engines and a ladder truck, according to an incident report by battalion chief Dustin Koerber.
When firefighters arrived, they observed moderate smoke venting from front windows and the roof line, and fire was seen in the front room of the building, the report stated. No tenants were in the structure, and the fire was contained to one unit in about 12 minutes. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about an hour to remove debris and check for hidden fires.
One animal was found dead inside the apartment, according to Koerber.
One of injured people was taken to a hospital by personal vehicle and two were treated on the scene, according to the report.
"The Cape Girardeau Fire Department would like to remind people to please use caution when watching us operate at any incident," Koerber said in the report. "Incidents that become more complex due to bystanders and onlookers directly impact our effectiveness at the original incident. This includes an ever increasing number of drivers recording us on cell phones while driving past. CGFD asks that you help us ensure everyone's safety, including our own."
The fire was likely caused by improperly disposed of smoking materials, the report stated. Damage was estimated at $35,000.
Mutual aid was provided by the Jackson, Scott City, East County and Gordonville fire departments, who each provided on fire engines.
