Three injured in shooting at Pink Pony

Three people sustained gunshot wounds in a shooting early Sunday at the Pink Pony nightclub in McClure, Illinois.
According to the Illinois State Police investigative report, District 22 troopers responded to a reported shooting at 2:48 a.m.
The three injured people were transported to area hospitals. According to the report, two of the victims were treated and released and the other remains in the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information may contact the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 at (618) 845-3740, ext. 281. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers at (314) 725-8477.
