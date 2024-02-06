Three injured in seven-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

Seven vehicles were involved in a crash and three people were transported with moderate injuries Friday afternoon at the intersection of South Kingshighway and State Highway 74.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau Police responded to the scene around noon where a driver allegedly ran a red light, T-boned a van in the intersection and caused it to hit five other vehicles at the lights.
Three people involved in the accident sustained moderate injuries and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
