Three injured in Bollinger County crash

The report described her injuries as moderate. Collin Dodd, 26, a passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, as did a 4-year-old male who also was a passenger.

The three were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

A Patrol arrest report said troopers arrested Mell for alleged felony driving while intoxicated/causing physical injury and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the county jail and released.