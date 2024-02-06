Three injured in Bollinger County crash

Three Marble Hill, Missouri, residents sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Bollinger County, Missouri.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Lindsey Mell, 26, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo northbound on Route OO west of state Highway 51 when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.
The report described her injuries as moderate. Collin Dodd, 26, a passenger in the vehicle sustained serious injuries, as did a 4-year-old male who also was a passenger.
The three were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.
A Patrol arrest report said troopers arrested Mell for alleged felony driving while intoxicated/causing physical injury and careless and imprudent driving involving a crash. She was taken to the county jail and released.
