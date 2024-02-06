All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2022

Three in custody after Cape chase

Three people are in custody after they allegedly fled from police Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr
Cape Girardeau police and other law enforcement personnel responded to an incident Thursday evening shortly after 8 p.m. in which three juvenile suspects were taken into custody after a chase ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in the 300 block of South Plaza Way.
Cape Girardeau police and other law enforcement personnel responded to an incident Thursday evening shortly after 8 p.m. in which three juvenile suspects were taken into custody after a chase ended with a vehicle crashing into a building in the 300 block of South Plaza Way.Rick Fahr ~ rfahr@semissourian.com

Three people are in custody after they allegedly fled from police Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.

Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a Chevy Malibu at about 8 p.m., but the vehicle failed to stop.

A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed into a building in the 300 block of South Plaza Way.

Three juvenile occupants fled on foot, Droege said, but all three were apprehended.

Personnel with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol assisted in the apprehensions.

The juveniles were cited and released to the custody of the Juvenile Division.

Droege said a report of shots fired in the incident was inaccurate.

