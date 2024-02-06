Three in custody after Cape chase

Three people are in custody after they allegedly fled from police Thursday night in Cape Girardeau.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said an officer attempted to stop a Chevy Malibu at about 8 p.m., but the vehicle failed to stop.
A chase ensued, and the vehicle crashed into a building in the 300 block of South Plaza Way.
Three juvenile occupants fled on foot, Droege said, but all three were apprehended.
Personnel with Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office and state Highway Patrol assisted in the apprehensions.
The juveniles were cited and released to the custody of the Juvenile Division.
Droege said a report of shots fired in the incident was inaccurate.
