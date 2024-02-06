All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 8, 2023

Three Hearts Foundation to host second annual Infertility Gala

Three Hearts Foundation will host its second annual Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The gala will raise money for couples needing in vitro fertilization treatments to start a family. The event will consist of a silent auction followed by dinner and dancing. Amber Cooper, a reproductive endocrinologist at Kindbody, a fertility clinic in St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker...

Danny Walter
Katie and Nathan Tidwell, founders of Three Hearts Foundation, with their 6-month-old daughter, Hayden, in April 2021 in front of their office in Jackson.
Katie and Nathan Tidwell, founders of Three Hearts Foundation, with their 6-month-old daughter, Hayden, in April 2021 in front of their office in Jackson.Submitted

Three Hearts Foundation will host its second annual Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Bavarian Halle in Jackson. The gala will raise money for couples needing in vitro fertilization treatments to start a family.

The event will consist of a silent auction followed by dinner and dancing. Amber Cooper, a reproductive endocrinologist at Kindbody, a fertility clinic in St. Louis, will be the keynote speaker.

The evening will conclude with the presentation of the $15,000 Hayden Gives Hope grant, which is named after Three Heart's founders Katie and Nathan Tidwell's daughter, Hayden.

Katie Tidwell said more than 300 people will attend the gala, almost doubling the number from last year.

"Being able to do this second year in a row is just a blessing," she said. "It's a night full of celebration, but it's also a night full of education on infertility."

Darvile and Sheri Hopkins share an emotional moment after being awarded the Hayden Gives Hope grant Feb. 19 at the inaugural Infertility Gala, hosted by Three Hearts Foundation. The grant gives financial assistance to a couple looking to go through IVF treatments.
Darvile and Sheri Hopkins share an emotional moment after being awarded the Hayden Gives Hope grant Feb. 19 at the inaugural Infertility Gala, hosted by Three Hearts Foundation. The grant gives financial assistance to a couple looking to go through IVF treatments.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourin.com, file
Darvile and Sheri Hopkins share an emotional moment after being awarded the Hayden Gives Hope grant Feb. 19 at the inaugural Infertility Gala, hosted by Three Hearts Foundation. The grant gives financial assistance to a couple looking to go through IVF treatments.
Darvile and Sheri Hopkins share an emotional moment after being awarded the Hayden Gives Hope grant Feb. 19 at the inaugural Infertility Gala, hosted by Three Hearts Foundation. The grant gives financial assistance to a couple looking to go through IVF treatments.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourin.com, file
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The mission of Three Hearts, as stated on its website, is to raise awareness about infertility and assist with the removal of financial barriers by providing a grant for couples who need fertility treatments in hopes of starting their own family.

On the website, the Tidwells tell the story about how they formed Three Hearts in 2019 after their own journey through infertility treatment. They talk about the physical and emotional stress of the experience, but say they were thankful not to have the same stress over the cost of the treatments. This realization inspired them to help others "to dissolve the financial burden that infertility brings to so many couples each year."

Katie Tidwell said she and her husband have been overwhelmed because they never expected their foundation to grow so fast.

"I think we thought we were going to be just a small community thing," Katie Tidwell said. "But we've had applications from all the way up to Kansas City, down in the Bootheel. So it's Missouri wide."

Sheri and Darvile Hopkins were last year's recipients of the Hayden Gives Hope grant. Sheri Hopkins said their IVF journey has been "one of the hardest things we have been through." She said they successfully had 11 eggs retrieved, fertilized and frozen. The transfer of two eggs in October was also successful. Unfortunately, the pregnancy did not carry to term, but the Hopkins say they are ready to try again.

"The Hayden Gives Hope Grant and the Three Hearts Foundation has changed our lives," Sheri Hopkins said. "We would still be in the process of saving up enough to do our first retrieval and transfer if it wasn't for them. Because of them, we have two angel babies and nine 'frozen' babies already waiting for us. We can't thank them enough for how wonderful they are and how grateful we are that they chose us to get this opportunity."

For more information, visit www.threeheartsfoundation.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy