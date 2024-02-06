Three Hearts Foundation to host second annual Infertility Gala

The mission of Three Hearts, as stated on its website, is to raise awareness about infertility and assist with the removal of financial barriers by providing a grant for couples who need fertility treatments in hopes of starting their own family.

On the website, the Tidwells tell the story about how they formed Three Hearts in 2019 after their own journey through infertility treatment. They talk about the physical and emotional stress of the experience, but say they were thankful not to have the same stress over the cost of the treatments. This realization inspired them to help others "to dissolve the financial burden that infertility brings to so many couples each year."

Katie Tidwell said she and her husband have been overwhelmed because they never expected their foundation to grow so fast.

"I think we thought we were going to be just a small community thing," Katie Tidwell said. "But we've had applications from all the way up to Kansas City, down in the Bootheel. So it's Missouri wide."

Sheri and Darvile Hopkins were last year's recipients of the Hayden Gives Hope grant. Sheri Hopkins said their IVF journey has been "one of the hardest things we have been through." She said they successfully had 11 eggs retrieved, fertilized and frozen. The transfer of two eggs in October was also successful. Unfortunately, the pregnancy did not carry to term, but the Hopkins say they are ready to try again.

"The Hayden Gives Hope Grant and the Three Hearts Foundation has changed our lives," Sheri Hopkins said. "We would still be in the process of saving up enough to do our first retrieval and transfer if it wasn't for them. Because of them, we have two angel babies and nine 'frozen' babies already waiting for us. We can't thank them enough for how wonderful they are and how grateful we are that they chose us to get this opportunity."

For more information, visit www.threeheartsfoundation.com.