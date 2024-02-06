All sections
February 16, 2024

Three Hearts Foundation to host annual 2024 Infertility Gala

The Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson. According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and dancing. Recipients of the foundation’s 2024 Hayden Gives Hope $15,000 IVF grant also will be announced. ...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
All the board members of the Three Hearts Foundation smiling for a picture after awarding Sheri and Darvile Hopkins with the Hayden Gives Hope grant on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Jackson Civic Center.
All the board members of the Three Hearts Foundation smiling for a picture after awarding Sheri and Darvile Hopkins with the Hayden Gives Hope grant on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at the Jackson Civic Center.Nathan Gladden

The Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson.

According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and dancing.

Recipients of the foundation’s 2024 Hayden Gives Hope $15,000 IVF grant also will be announced. The grant money goes to couples to help pay for in vitro fertilization treatments.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Dr. Amber Cooper of Kindbody-St. Louis.

Tickets have sold out for the event. Doors will open at 4 p.m., with dinner starting at 6:30 p.m.

For more information on the third annual gala event, visit www.threeheartsfoundation.com/events-2.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

