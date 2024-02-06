Three Hearts Foundation to host annual 2024 Infertility Gala

The Three Hearts Foundation will host the 2024 Infertility Gala on Saturday, Feb. 17, at Bavarian Halle banquet center in Jackson.

According to the Three Hearts Foundation website, the event will feature music, dinner, a silent auction, games and dancing.

Recipients of the foundation’s 2024 Hayden Gives Hope $15,000 IVF grant also will be announced. The grant money goes to couples to help pay for in vitro fertilization treatments.