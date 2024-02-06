Three Hearts Foundation hosts inaugural Infertility Gala

The inaugural Infertility Gala was hosted by Three Hearts Foundation on Saturday.

The event featured a silent auction, dinner, keynote speaker Amber Cooper and the awarding of the Hayden Gives Hope grant.

The gala raised money for couples looking for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments to start a family. The main award being a “need-based financial” grant, which was named after founders Katie and Nathan Tidwell’s child, Hayden.

Three Hearts Foundation was started in January 2020. It was founded because the Tidwells saw a need to raise money and awareness of infertility after they had their own experience with IVF treatments.

President of the foundation, Katie Tidwell, said it means “the world to us” to be able to raise money for someone else to have IVF treatments.

“I feel like it’s even more important to us because we know what that gave us — an opportunity; so to give that to somebody else, it’s just, it just means the world to us,” Tidwell said.