Three flu-related deaths reported in Missouri

’Tis the season for giving and receiving ... giving and receiving the flu bug, that is.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of influenza cases in Missouri since the start of “flu season” in late September has surpassed 1,500. In addition, there have been three reports of influenza-associated deaths in the state since mid-November.
However, DHSS has not indicated where those deaths occurred, nor has it disclosed any demographic information about those patients relating to their age or gender.
“The season-to-date total of laboratory-positive influenza cases is 1,548,” DHSS said in a report issued Monday that included all cases reported as of Nov. 30. The cases have been almost evenly divided between Type A and Type B viruses.
The DHSS report states the most significant influenza activity, based on emergency department visits, has been in Northeast Missouri, followed by Southeast Missouri and Southwest Missouri and the largest percentage of patients with flu-like symptoms have been children age 4 and younger.
Representatives at SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Health System said neither their emergency departments nor their primary care offices have seen significant increases of patient visits due to influenza symptoms.
“Just normal, seasonal things so far,” said Sally Owen, marketing and communications specialist at Southeast.
Vanessa Presley, communicable disease coordinator at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, said as of Monday there have been about two dozen laboratory-confirmed cases of Type A influenza in the county as well as “three or four” Type B.
“Sometimes, by this time of year, we see more, sometimes we see less, but we haven’t seen anything outrageous at this point,” she said.
Although the midway point of the cold and flu season is approaching, Presley and other health officials said it’s not too late to be vaccinated as a flu precaution. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, 1121 Linden St. in Cape Girardeau, provides a walk-in (no appointment necessary) vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
“Regardless of whether or not you’ve been vaccinated, you should see your doctor as soon as you can if you have flu symptoms,” Presley said. “You should see your doctor and get tested, and if you do test positive for the flu within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms, your doctor can give you an anti-viral that will help reduce the severity of the virus.”
Flu symptoms include fever or chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, fatigue and headaches. Some people may also experience vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common among children than adults.
People at high risk for flu-related complications include children age 5 and younger, adults older than 65, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.
For more information, including details about flu vaccination locations, visit www.health.mo.gov/flu.
