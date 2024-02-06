Three flu-related deaths reported in Missouri

’Tis the season for giving and receiving ... giving and receiving the flu bug, that is.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the number of influenza cases in Missouri since the start of “flu season” in late September has surpassed 1,500. In addition, there have been three reports of influenza-associated deaths in the state since mid-November.

However, DHSS has not indicated where those deaths occurred, nor has it disclosed any demographic information about those patients relating to their age or gender.

“The season-to-date total of laboratory-positive influenza cases is 1,548,” DHSS said in a report issued Monday that included all cases reported as of Nov. 30. The cases have been almost evenly divided between Type A and Type B viruses.

The DHSS report states the most significant influenza activity, based on emergency department visits, has been in Northeast Missouri, followed by Southeast Missouri and Southwest Missouri and the largest percentage of patients with flu-like symptoms have been children age 4 and younger.

Representatives at SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Health System said neither their emergency departments nor their primary care offices have seen significant increases of patient visits due to influenza symptoms.

“Just normal, seasonal things so far,” said Sally Owen, marketing and communications specialist at Southeast.