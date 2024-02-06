Three face charges of assaulting deputy at scene of fire in Mound City

At about 10 p.m. Tuesday, State Police responded to a shooting at the scene of a fire in the 700 block of Pearl Street, according to previous reporting. A report from the State Police stated a fire occurred earlier in the evening. A Pulaski County Sheriff’s deputy was investigating at the scene when “a brief physical altercation with several individuals” occurred as they allegedly tried to obstruct the investigation. The deputy, not identified, detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his vehicle. While he was talking to another person, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the deputy, according to the report. The bullet struck the detained female. Emergency personnel transported her to a regional hospital, where she was treated and released. The female was the only person injured in the incident.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation—Zone 7 was requested by the sheriff’s department to lead the investigation.

Bond for Kendall Mcelmurry was set at $100,000, 10% to apply; bond for Ransom was set at $50,000, 10% to apply; and bond for Andre Mcelmurry was set at $100,000, 10% to apply. All three posted bond and were released.

Anyone with information on the incidents may contact the ISP DCI—Zone 7 at (618) 542-2171, ext. 1207.