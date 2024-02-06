Bluegrass music is steeped in American tradition, and for this year’s Bootheel Bluegrass Festival, set for Jan. 23 through 25 in Fruitland, that tradition includes some family acts — returning favorites, said event co-promoter Bull Harman.

Harman, who with wife, Tammy, has been promoting the event since 2011, said this year’s lineup includes great talent, including crowd favorite The Lindsey Family.

“They’re from Kentucky,” Harman said of the musical group. “We’ve been friends with them for a long time.”

Harman grew emotional as he talked of the family’s struggles that prevented them from performing in last year’s festival -- the family lost a child, he said.

But this year, he said, “They’re on Thursday night, gospel night. What a blessing it is to hear those people sing. They’re a wonderful family.”

Bluegrass fans listen to the music of The Baker Family at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 25 at the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Southeast Missourian file

Also performing Jan. 23 are The Gipsons, another family act.

“Usually, when there’s a family act, they’re all interested in playing, so you kinda work something out,” Harman said. “I know when I started out about 40-some years ago, I was in a family group also.”

Harman, his brother and sister each played a different instrument — guitar, banjo, bass — and while they didn’t play much for money, for a few years, they played for church, for get-togethers, he said.

“You need somebody to back you up,” he said. “If somebody plays one instrument — fiddle, mandolin, the bass, there you go. It’s the start of a group.”

That’s how a lot of family acts get started, Harman said, and after all, bluegrass is a family-style music.

“It’s something you can go out as a family and enjoy it,” Harman said.

Jan. 24, music starts at 2 p.m. with The Pickin’ Chicks, and includes Possum Trot, Janie Brown and The Chestnut Mountain Gang, and The Lindseys. Jan. 25, The Gipsons play again, That Dalton Gang, No Time Flatt and Bull Harman and Bull’s Eye will perform.

Tickets are available at the door. A weekend pass is $30, or individual day tickets can be purchased. Ages 16 and younger can attend free.

Harman said he hopes to see about 400 people at the event, as has happened in previous years.

Craft vendors will also be on site, he said.

“We have a lot of talent there that weekend,” Harman said. “It’s gonna be a good time. Bring a friend — or two.”

More information is at www.bootheelbluegrass.com.

Bootheel Bluegrass Festival schedule

Thursday, Jan. 23

7 p.m. | The Gipsons