Three counties in region report no new virus cases

Several counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases.
Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths.
Five new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, with 482 recoveries and three deaths.
Two new cases were reported in Stoddard County (202 total, 169 recoveries, nine deaths). Scott County also reported two new cases (334 total, 255 recoveries, 13 deaths).
No new cases were reported in Bollinger County (59 total, 16 recoveries, zero deaths).
In Illinois, no new cases were reported in Alexander County (33 total, 26 recoveries, zero deaths) or Union County (266 total, 178 recoveries, 18 deaths).