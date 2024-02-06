All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 1, 2020

Three counties in region report no new virus cases

Several counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases. Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths. Five new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, with 482 recoveries and three deaths...

Nicolette Baker
story image illustation

Several counties in the region reported lower COVID-19 increases Friday, with every county reporting fewer than 10 new cases.

Eight new cases were reported in Perry County, for a total of 204, with 183 recoveries and four deaths.

Five new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, with 482 recoveries and three deaths.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two new cases were reported in Stoddard County (202 total, 169 recoveries, nine deaths). Scott County also reported two new cases (334 total, 255 recoveries, 13 deaths).

No new cases were reported in Bollinger County (59 total, 16 recoveries, zero deaths).

In Illinois, no new cases were reported in Alexander County (33 total, 26 recoveries, zero deaths) or Union County (266 total, 178 recoveries, 18 deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Lucas Kunce targets Josh Hawley in final campaign push at Ca...
NewsOct. 29
Cape Girardeau woman allegedly strikes man with car in park...
NewsOct. 29
Cannabis regulators concerned about predatory practices in M...
NewsOct. 29
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park So...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy