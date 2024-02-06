All sections
August 5, 2020

Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of county residents because of the virus...

Southeast Missourian

Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday.

Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus.

The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of county residents because of the virus.

The only detail of the patients released by the county’s Public Health Center was their age — both were in their 80s.

The county did not update its total virus case count, but as of Monday, the total number of virus cases in the county was 629, with 95 active cases and 531 recoveries.

Southern Seven Health Department reported an additional virus-related death in Union County, Illinois, bringing the county’s total number of virus-related deaths to 20. The county reported one new virus case Tuesday, pushing its total to 288, with 85 of those cases active and 184 recoveries.

Scott County health officials reported two new cases — 348 total, 63 active, 272 recoveries and 13 deaths.

No new cases were reported in the Missouri counties of Bollinger (63 total, 11 active, 52 recoveries, zero deaths) or Perry (211 total, 22 active, 185 recoveries, four deaths) or Alexander County, Illinois (33 total, 7 active, 26 recoveries, zero deaths.)

