Three-car wreck partially closes William Street in Cape

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a crash in Cape Girardeau involving three passenger vehicles Sunday, according to Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr., which partially closed William Street near Interstate 55 for about 20 minutes. Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann stated one person was transported from the scene by ambulance for a non-life threatening leg injury, and two of the vehicles were towed from the scene with significant damage. BEN MATTHEWS