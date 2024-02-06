Three Cape school board candidates address voters

Three candidates for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education addressed voters Thursday night, Feb. 16, at a gathering of Cape Girardeau County Republicans.

All seven candidates running for the three positions up for election were invited to speak at the event, but only three — Missy Phegley, Roy Diamond Jr. and Kim Swartz — accepted the invitation.

Phegley, the board’s vice president, was the only sitting member at the event. Members running for reelection — Jared Ritter and Casey Cook — both sent letters apologizing for their absence. The letters, citing prior obligations, were read to the audience by Pachyderm Club president Victor Gunn.

The other two candidates on the ballot, not present, were Sommer McCauley and Byron Bonner.

Each candidate at the event was given 10 minutes to address the audience. Gunn invited audience members to seek out the candidates after the event to ask any questions.

Phegley, assessment coordinator and director of composition in the English Department at Southeast Missouri State University, told the audience she has worked as an educator for 28 years.

“I feel in my heart I am meant to be an educator,” Phegley said. “I feel being part of the school board is a terrific way for me to share my talents, my experience and expertise.”

Phegley has served one term on the school board and five years on the board of directors for Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation. She said that as a parent of two children who both attended Cape Girardeau public schools she’s “seen the strengths of our school district, and I’m also tuned into the needs of our students.”

“I strongly believe that schools are the heart of our community, and it is vital that we thoughtfully and carefully make decisions that are affecting our students, teachers and staff, because these decisions we make also directly impact the community,” Phegley said.

She said educational systems provide young people with tremendous opportunity, however, she also recognized that “our students don’t always have access to the same opportunities.”

Phegley said sometimes that means helping an individual with a basic need, sometimes it means advocating for processes or policies that ensure all students can have the same experience regardless of their family’s financial status.

“Education can be messy,” Phegley said. “We face a lot of challenges, but I think it’s important to keep our focus on supporting all students.”

Diamond, a commercial painter, said he was raised in Cape Girardeau and is an alumnus of the Cape Girardeau public school system. He said he and his wife raised two children and “our lives revolved around school and sports while our kids were in Cape schools.” He said he was commissioner of Cape Youth Tackle Football for six years and sat on their board for 10 years.

“Supporting the youth and youth activities in Cape is a high priority for our family,” Diamond said. “Being raised in Cape and Cape public schools, my passion is both for the school and for the city. We can all work together to make the school and the city a better place. I am running for the school board because I would like to help our district be the best that it can be.”