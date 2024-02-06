Three Cape residents arrested by highway patrol

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated.
A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Cape Girardeau County Jail before releasing him.
Kendrick Morris, 47, was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.
Troopers also arrested Alexis Hardesty, 27, for alleged driving while intoxicated. She was also taken to the county jail and released.
