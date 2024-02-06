All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 25, 2021

Three Cape residents arrested by highway patrol

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Cape Girardeau County Jail before releasing him...

Southeast Missourian

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers arrested three Cape Girardeau residents Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated.

A patrol report stated officers arrested Justin Abernathy, 25, at about 1:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau County. They cited him for driving while intoxicated and took him to Cape Girardeau County Jail before releasing him.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kendrick Morris, 47, was arrested at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Cape Girardeau County Jail and released.

Troopers also arrested Alexis Hardesty, 27, for alleged driving while intoxicated. She was also taken to the county jail and released.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Missourians vote to increase minimum wage, require paid sick...
NewsNov. 6
Trump flips Georgia and moves closer to reclaiming the White...
NewsNov. 6
Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe defeats Democratic challenger...
NewsNov. 6
Steve Jordan wins Missouri District 151 seat with overwhelmi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
NewsNov. 6
Republican US Sen. Josh Hawley wins reelection in Missouri, securing second term
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by inflation and immigration
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase, Missouri House and Missouri federal offices
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy