Three Cape police officers honored for man's rescue

Three Cape Girardeau police officers were honored at an awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, for lifesaving efforts to the trio undertook during a rescue a few months ago.
Cpl. Will Rogers, Brian McCain and Joel Koesterer were recognized by the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution for performing a rescue on a missing elderly man Jan. 27, according to a CGPD Facebook post.
The officers were investigating an a vehicle in the field near Interstate 55 and Wolverine Lane. Rogers, Koesterer and McCain were canvassing the area when McCain spotted a man lying on his back in a drainage ditch. The man was lying in several inches of water. The three officers, and other first responders, were able to get the man out of the ditch and transported to a local hospital.
The victim was later identified as a recently declared missing person from Illinois who had been diagnosed with dementia.
"If not for these three officers deciding to check further into this call and be thorough in their search, the victim may not have been discovered until much later," the post says.
Due to the man's medical condition, the situation could have eventually turned fatal, the post notes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.