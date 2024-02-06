Three Cape police officers honored for man's rescue

Three Cape Girardeau police officers were honored at an awards ceremony Thursday, April 20, for lifesaving efforts to the trio undertook during a rescue a few months ago.

Cpl. Will Rogers, Brian McCain and Joel Koesterer were recognized by the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution for performing a rescue on a missing elderly man Jan. 27, according to a CGPD Facebook post.

The officers were investigating an a vehicle in the field near Interstate 55 and Wolverine Lane. Rogers, Koesterer and McCain were canvassing the area when McCain spotted a man lying on his back in a drainage ditch. The man was lying in several inches of water. The three officers, and other first responders, were able to get the man out of the ditch and transported to a local hospital.