Cape Girardeau voters in wards 1, 2 and 6 will decide who represents them on the City Council.

In Ward 1, incumbent Daniel Presson will face Deborah Young. Ward 1 encompasses the northeast portion of the city.

In Ward 2, incumbent Shelly Moore was unable to seek reelection, and in the February primary, Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins emerged from a crowded field for the chance to face each other in Tuesday's general election.

In Ward 6, a vacancy created by Coucilwoman Stacy Kinder's run for mayor has resulted in a race between Mark Bliss and Brandon Cooper. Ward 6 extends along the city's west side and into the south-central part of the city.

Presson and Bliss responded to requests for comment on issues facing city government. Efforts to receive comments from Cooper and Young were unsuccessful. (Answers may have been condensed.)

Ward 1

Daniel Presson

Hiring and retaining city employees has been a "top priority" for some time, yet many positions remain unfilled. If you were the sole council member, what specifically would you do to help find and retain municipal employees?

Deborah Young

Presson: "Recruit, recruit, recruit! We need to create a marketing campaign for Cape that showcases what our citizens love about the community and why it's a great place to live and work. With this messaging, let's work to recruit people away from major metropolitan areas and out of Illinois."

Public safety is a common theme touched on by many. Were you police chief, what would you propose to improve public safety and law enforcement's relationship with the community?

Presson: "I would maintain existing and add more school resource officers (SROs) to every public school. Youth need to see police officers daily to learn about the profession and trust the institution. Additionally, this would help the CGPD understand the intricacies of our community and gain trust among youth and families."

What are the three street projects/needs you believe are most important?

Presson: "Lexington — it's like the surface of the moon; Sprigg (Broadway to Bertling Street); Perryville Road (this has become a main community artery)."

At times, various organizations compare Cape Girardeau to other communities in the region. One glaring difference between Cape and many of these other communities is a lack of investment in major parks and recreation infrastructure, especially trails that link recreation and commercial areas. Where does parks/recreation spending rank on your municipal spending priority list, and why?

Presson: "Parks can attract residents, retirees, students, and businesses — our park system is used as a recruiting tool by every institution in this community. Parks & Recreation projects are mostly funded by special taxing initiatives (PRS) where projects are spelled out to voters. This would rank mid-level on my spending priority list because the department is annually fairly balanced and so many families and citizens take advantage of programs and facilities. We need to maintain parks funding and find efficiencies to improve the health of the community and to work toward growth."

Cape Girardeau has been slow to raze dilapidated/dangerous buildings, be they residential or commercial. Some of these catch fire. Some are public safety hazards. Where do you stand on the issue of dilapidated/dangerous buildings that are privately owned?

Presson: "We need to incentivize a sale to a restoring party or tear them down and send the owner a bill. Citizens should not be stuck with dilapidated buildings just because the owner lives out of town or simply doesn't care."