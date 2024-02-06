Three Cape Girardeau-area veterans to be added to Wall of Valor

An additional three names will be added to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center following a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17.
The new inductees, who are Cape Girardeau-area residents, served in the Army and Marines during the Vietnam War. The ceremony will commemorate their "heroic actions" while serving, a news release on the event said.
Following Friday's festivities, the veterans' names will be permanently added to the digital display at the facility, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road.
