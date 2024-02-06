Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reported

As opposed to earlier in the pandemic, the majority of active cases in the county is in younger age groups. According to health officials, 63 of the county's active cases Monday involved people in the 20-29 age group, the most of any age range. Other age groups for active cases were: 30-39, 48; 40-49, 45; 10-19, 37; 50-59, 34; 0-9, 24; 60-69, 17; 70-79, 11; 80-89, 4; and 90-99, 1.

Scott County officials reported 47 new virus cases since Friday, pushing the county's total case count during the pandemic to 4,866. Ninety-two county residents have died because of the virus. As of Monday, there were 342 active cases in the county.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 32 active virus cases (28 students and four employees) as of Monday. Four people are in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the school has tallied 789 total cases (665 students and 124 employees).

Updated numbers from Bollinger, Stoddard and Perry counties in Missouri and Alexander and Union counties in Illinois were not available Monday.