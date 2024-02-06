Three Cape Co. virus deaths are reported

Cape Girardeau County health officials reported three COVID-19-related deaths Monday.
The three county residents were in their 30s, 70s and 90s, according to a social media post from Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center. The newly reported deaths pushed the total number of virus-related fatalities of county residents to 141.
Officials also reported 92 additional virus cases since Friday, making the county's total 11,169 for the pandemic.
Active county cases fell by 76 to 284, as of Monday.
As opposed to earlier in the pandemic, the majority of active cases in the county is in younger age groups. According to health officials, 63 of the county's active cases Monday involved people in the 20-29 age group, the most of any age range. Other age groups for active cases were: 30-39, 48; 40-49, 45; 10-19, 37; 50-59, 34; 0-9, 24; 60-69, 17; 70-79, 11; 80-89, 4; and 90-99, 1.
Scott County officials reported 47 new virus cases since Friday, pushing the county's total case count during the pandemic to 4,866. Ninety-two county residents have died because of the virus. As of Monday, there were 342 active cases in the county.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 32 active virus cases (28 students and four employees) as of Monday. Four people are in on-campus quarantine/isolation. Throughout the pandemic, the school has tallied 789 total cases (665 students and 124 employees).
Updated numbers from Bollinger, Stoddard and Perry counties in Missouri and Alexander and Union counties in Illinois were not available Monday.
