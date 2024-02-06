Three Cape-area veterans added to Wall of Valor at VA health center

Three local veterans showed "heroism", "meritorius service", and "courage in the face of overwhelming danger" more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War.

Their names were permanently enshrined with their fellow distinguished veterans Friday, Feb. 17, to help others remember their actions.

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Leathers -- whose name was added posthumously -- retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson and retired Army Spc. Robert Herschbach had their names permanently added to the digital Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center during the brief ceremony. To be added to the wall, a veteran must have received a medal during combat operations.

The event featured short remarks from a few VA officials, including Paul Hawkins, director of the John J. Pershing Medical Center.

"Without exception, these gentlemen acted with great bravery to advance the mission and protect their fellow soldiers," Hawkins said. "As a nation, we must always honor and their service."

Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17 Nathan English

Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17 Nathan English

Each veteran's name was called and they and/or family members posed with their service photo while their acts of heroism were read.

Leathers

Leathers was awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" Device for heroic acts in combat April 12, 1969, according to military records.

He was a member of Company E, 4th Battallion, 9th Infantry in Vietnam. Leathers and others in his company were met by a large hostile force while out on a combat mission. The soldier exposed himself to extensive hostile fire while attempting to silence enemeny positions. Eventually, he was forced back to his company where he once again placed himself in direct fire to direct his men to proper defensive positions.

Leathers disregard for his own safety resulted in the success of the mission.