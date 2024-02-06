All sections
NewsFebruary 18, 2023
Three Cape-area veterans added to Wall of Valor at VA health center
Three local veterans showed "heroism", "meritorius service", and "courage in the face of overwhelming danger" more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. Their names were permanently enshrined with their fellow distinguished veterans Friday, Feb. 17, to help others remember their actions...
Nathan English
Robin Tripp poses with her father former Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Leathers service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17. Leathers named was added to the wall posthumously.
Robin Tripp poses with her father former Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Leathers service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17. Leathers named was added to the wall posthumously.

Three local veterans showed "heroism", "meritorius service", and "courage in the face of overwhelming danger" more than 50 years ago during the Vietnam War.

Their names were permanently enshrined with their fellow distinguished veterans Friday, Feb. 17, to help others remember their actions.

Retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Robert Leathers -- whose name was added posthumously -- retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson and retired Army Spc. Robert Herschbach had their names permanently added to the digital Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center during the brief ceremony. To be added to the wall, a veteran must have received a medal during combat operations.

The event featured short remarks from a few VA officials, including Paul Hawkins, director of the John J. Pershing Medical Center.

"Without exception, these gentlemen acted with great bravery to advance the mission and protect their fellow soldiers," Hawkins said. "As a nation, we must always honor and their service."

Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17
Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17
Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17
Sharon and retired Navy Sgt. Kenneth Robinson pose with Robinson's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17Nathan English

Each veteran's name was called and they and/or family members posed with their service photo while their acts of heroism were read.

Leathers

Leathers was awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" Device for heroic acts in combat April 12, 1969, according to military records.

He was a member of Company E, 4th Battallion, 9th Infantry in Vietnam. Leathers and others in his company were met by a large hostile force while out on a combat mission. The soldier exposed himself to extensive hostile fire while attempting to silence enemeny positions. Eventually, he was forced back to his company where he once again placed himself in direct fire to direct his men to proper defensive positions.

Leathers disregard for his own safety resulted in the success of the mission.

Rosemary and retired Amry Spc. Robert Herschbach pose with Herschbach's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17.
Rosemary and retired Amry Spc. Robert Herschbach pose with Herschbach's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17.
Rosemary and retired Amry Spc. Robert Herschbach pose with Herschbach's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17.
Rosemary and retired Amry Spc. Robert Herschbach pose with Herschbach's service photo during the ceremony to add his name to the Wall of Valor at the Cape Girardeau VA Health Care Center Friday, Feb. 17.Nathan English

Robinson

Robinson was awarded the Navy Commendation with a "V" device for meritorious service during combat operations June 29, 1970, to March 21, 1971, according to military records.

He was a forward observer and would later be reassigned as artillery liason chief. Throughout his tour, Robinson displayed "superior initiative and sound judgement" locating numerous enemy targets and coordinating fire missions. He also created a forward observer school to train fire team leaders.

Wysiwyg image
Wysiwyg image

After being reassigned, Robinson cleared hundreds of coordinated grids for artillery and mortar fire on hostile targets. He was awarded the medal for his professionalism, resourcefulness and devotion.

Herschbach

The Hershbach was awarded the Bronze Star with a "V" device for heroism during military operations against a hostile force April 1, 1970, according to military records.

The then-Army specialist was a member of the Survey Section for Fire Support Base Illingowrth in Vietnam. Around 2:30 a.m., hostile mortar and rocket fire began raining down on the base. Enemy special forces began attacking the perimeter and several large explosions shook the base, destroying powder and ammunition bunkers.

Herschbach left his shelter, facing down hostile fire and burning debris, to repel the enemy forces. He helped evacuate the wounded from the area and then returned to the perimeter to help take control back from the hostile force,

He was awarded the Broonze Star for his selflesness and heroic actions.

