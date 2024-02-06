Three assigned to Patrol Troop E

Capt. Philip E. Gregory, commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, recently announced the assignment of three new troopers to the troop. The new troopers were members of the Patrol's 111th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23.
Trooper David L. McKnight of Sikeston, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 7, which includes Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott counties. McKnight is a graduate of Scott County Central High School in Sikeston. Prior to joining the Patrol, he worked as a patrol officer for Sikeston Department of Public Safety. He is married to Natalie Cooper McKnight and has four children.
Trooper Roberto C. Rodriguez Penaflor of Senath, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 11, which consists of Stoddard County. Rodriguez Penaflor is a graduate of Senath-Hornersville High School in Senath. Prior to joining the Patrol, he worked at Kennett Police Department as a 911 communications operator. He is married to Erica Sparks Rodriguez Penaflor and has one child.
Trooper James E. Williams of Charleston, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 6, which covers Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott counties. Williams is a graduate of Charleston High School in Charleston. Prior to joining the Patrol, he worked as a patrol officer for Charleston Department of Public Safety. He is married and has two children.
