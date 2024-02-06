Three assigned to Patrol Troop E

Capt. Philip E. Gregory, commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop E, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, recently announced the assignment of three new troopers to the troop. The new troopers were members of the Patrol's 111th Recruit Class that graduated from the Patrol Academy on July 23.

Trooper David L. McKnight of Sikeston, Missouri, has been assigned to Zone 7, which includes Mississippi, New Madrid and Scott counties. McKnight is a graduate of Scott County Central High School in Sikeston. Prior to joining the Patrol, he worked as a patrol officer for Sikeston Department of Public Safety. He is married to Natalie Cooper McKnight and has four children.