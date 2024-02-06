Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 7

SIKESTON, Mo. — Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others.

Antonio M. Johnson Jr.

Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne Lamar Williams, 20, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of first-degree assault; nine counts of armed criminal action; and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.

Tyshonne L. Williams

Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. June 7 of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. Police addressed the complaint and party-goers agreed to turn down the music. Witnesses told police that shortly after officers left the area, a vehicle drove by the party and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people outside and then fled the scene.

Kimyata Haynes, 21, died on the scene and Faquazia Wilson, 20, died at an area hospital while being treated. Seven people were injured and treated for injuries.

“Investigators disclosed this was an ongoing feud involving illegal narcotic sales and gang activity,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “It should be noted that although the party was held at this home, we have no reason to believe the homeowner had any involvement with the illegal activities.”