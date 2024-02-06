All sections
NewsJune 15, 2020

Three arrested in Sikeston shooting that killed 2, injured 7

SIKESTON, Mo. — Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others. Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne Lamar Williams, 20, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of first-degree assault; nine counts of armed criminal action; and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records...

By Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat
Deantrell D. Beard
Deantrell D. Beard

SIKESTON, Mo. — Three Sikeston men face murder charges for their alleged involvement in a June 7 shooting that killed two Charleston, Missouri, women and injured seven others.

Antonio M. Johnson Jr.
Antonio M. Johnson Jr.

Deantrell Damon Beard, 21; Antonio Marcus Johnson Jr., 20; and Tyshonne Lamar Williams, 20, are each charged with two counts of first-degree murder; seven counts of first-degree assault; nine counts of armed criminal action; and one count of unlawful use of a weapon, according to online court records.

Tyshonne L. Williams
Tyshonne L. Williams

Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers received a call at 1:46 a.m. June 7 of a noise complaint coming from a party in the 900 block of Plantation Boulevard. Police addressed the complaint and party-goers agreed to turn down the music. Witnesses told police that shortly after officers left the area, a vehicle drove by the party and fired multiple shots into a crowd of people outside and then fled the scene.

Kimyata Haynes, 21, died on the scene and Faquazia Wilson, 20, died at an area hospital while being treated. Seven people were injured and treated for injuries.

“Investigators disclosed this was an ongoing feud involving illegal narcotic sales and gang activity,” Sikeston DPS chief James McMillen said in a news release Friday. “It should be noted that although the party was held at this home, we have no reason to believe the homeowner had any involvement with the illegal activities.”

The SEMO Major Case Squad was activated and numerous agencies responded to assist in the investigation.

Williams turned himself in Wednesday on an unrelated drug charge to the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston. Both Beard and Johnson were arrested around 10 p.m. Wednesday at their homes.

“Gathering information in this case has been terrible,” McMillen told the Standard Democrat. “I think a lot of it has to do with our poor relationships with the African American community. A lot of it has to do with threats and intimidation because you’re talking about gang members that will shoot into a crowd of 50 people. You know they won’t mind shooting one, so a lot of it is because witnesses are scared.”

McMillen said DPS and the City of Sikeston is working to build relationships in the community. There is already a Street Crimes Task Force in place, and McMillen recently announced he’s applied for the Strengthening Police and Community Partnerships program.

McMillen said he and Sikeston city manager Jonathon “J.D.” Douglass had a video conference call Wednesday with the Strengthening Police regional director about the next steps, and she provided them with a lot of information.

“We’re in the process of gathering the members of the planning group,” McMillen said. “We expect to have 10 people in that planning group. Then that planning group can actually select the committee members. We’re thinking there will be about 50 people selected by that planning group.”

In the meantime, Beard, Johnson and Williams are being held without bond in the Mississippi County Jail. Appearances are set for 10 a.m. today before Judge Joshua D. Underwood in Division II and III Court in New Madrid, Missouri.

“Police are continuing to investigate this incident,” McMillen said in the release. “We are still asking for people to come forward with information.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

