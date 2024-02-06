Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges

While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies.

Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County sheriff's office personnel were searching for Christian Knotts at a residence on Windwood Lake Drive. Knotts is a suspect in a June 5 shooting.

They located him and Anthony Graziano, 31; John Graziano, 62; and Rebecca Graziano, 57.