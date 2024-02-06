Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges

While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies.
Cape Girardeau and Bollinger County sheriff's office personnel were searching for Christian Knotts at a residence on Windwood Lake Drive. Knotts is a suspect in a June 5 shooting.
They located him and Anthony Graziano, 31; John Graziano, 62; and Rebecca Graziano, 57.
Anthony Graziano has been charged in Cape Girardeau County with eight felony counts -- second- degree trafficking, hindering prosecution, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash-only bond.
John Graziano has been charged with four felony counts -- second-degree trafficking and three counts of unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held in lieu of $50,000 cash-only bond.
Rebecca Graziano has been charged with one felony count, hindering prosecution. She was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond.
The three were being held at Cape Girardeau County jail.
