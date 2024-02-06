Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated

He was taken to Scott County Jail and released.

Monday shortly after 5:30 p.m., Nicholas Reimann, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours, according to a Patrol report.

Earlier Monday, at about 3 a.m., Jared Cook, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested in Bollinger County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to Bollinger County Jail and released.