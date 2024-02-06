Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated

Two area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated
A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and failure to signal.
He was taken to Scott County Jail and released.
Monday shortly after 5:30 p.m., Nicholas Reimann, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours, according to a Patrol report.
Earlier Monday, at about 3 a.m., Jared Cook, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested in Bollinger County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated.
He was taken to Bollinger County Jail and released.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.