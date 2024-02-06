All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 9, 2021

Three arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated

Two area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and failure to signal...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Two area residents were arrested recently for driving while intoxicated

A Bell City, Missouri, man was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Scott County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Dillion Chavoya, 31, was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for alleged driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain right half of roadway and failure to signal.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was taken to Scott County Jail and released.

Monday shortly after 5:30 p.m., Nicholas Reimann, 31, of Dexter, Missouri, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Stoddard County Jail, where he was held for 12 hours, according to a Patrol report.

Earlier Monday, at about 3 a.m., Jared Cook, 27, of Jefferson City, Missouri, was arrested in Bollinger County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to Bollinger County Jail and released.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy