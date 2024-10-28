Three area students selected in top 100 in state

Three seniors from Cape Girardeau and Notre Dame Regional high schools have been selected as Missouri Scholars 100 for 2023, a statewide program honoring Missouri's top 100 academic students in the graduating class of 2023.

Henry Rusten and Samuel Cairns of Cape Girardeau Central and William Dodson of Notre Dame, as well as their parents and principals, have been invited to a luncheon Sunday, April 30, at Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia, Missouri, to celebrate their achievements.

Missouri Scholars 100 is sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri nominated candidates for the recognition